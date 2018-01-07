FAMILY & PARENTING

"Budding barber" reminds why its not a good idea to cut our own hair

EMBED </>More Videos

Budding barber reminds us why its not a good idea to cut our own hair (WPVI)

An adorable budding barber in Florida decided to show the world his hair cutting skills by filming a haircut tutorial in his home.

Unfortunately, the video did not go as planned.

Video shows the young boy ending up with a slightly more dramatic hairstyle than he originally planned for.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
familyentertainment6abc Snacksviral videohair
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Adorable little girl has had one too many cookies
20 years after leaving doll behind, woman gets replacement
California twins born in two different years
Woman buys girl birthday cake in memory of daughter
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Firefighter, civilian killed in North Philadelphia blaze
Colleagues mourn fallen firefighter in Strawberry Mansion
Vine St. Expwy. back open after icing problem
3-alarm fire damages warehouse in Shamong Twp., N.J.
Trump pushes back over mental fitness, calls himself 'very stable genius'
AccuWeather: Blustery And Cold
Oyster Creek nuclear plant normal after 'unusual event'
Tolls increase today on Pennsylvania Turnpike
Show More
SUV slams into utility pole in Yeadon, Pa.
Winning ticket sold in New Hampshire for $560 million Powerball jackpot
Man dead, woman critical after shooting at traffic light
Jerry Van Dyke, comedian and actor, dies at 86
Dozens of prosecutors fired from Philadelphia D.A.'s office
More News
Top Video
3-alarm fire damages warehouse in Shamong Twp., N.J.
Vine St. Expwy. back open after icing problem
Oyster Creek nuclear plant normal after 'unusual event'
Colleagues mourn fallen firefighter in Strawberry Mansion
More Video