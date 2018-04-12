FAMILY & PARENTING

Chance encounter leads to new family

EMBED </>More Videos

New family: Watch the report from Action News at 5:30 p.m. (WPVI)

A chance encounter on a plane has created a new family for two strangers.

Samantha Snipes was 8 months pregnant when she met Temple Phipps aboard a flight.

Samantha had just left an abusive relationship and was considering putting her baby up for adoption.

Temple wanted to adopt, but was rejected by agencies because she is single.

The two bonded aboard that flight, and when Samantha went into labor three days later, she called Temple, who came right away.

It was then that Samantha asked her to adopt her baby boy.

"Amazing woman who was selfless and courageous and gave me the opportunity to be a mother," said Temple Phipps.

"We're friends. She's like my sister or my mother. I don't have a family anymore. I mean, my whole life started over here," said Samantha Snipes.

Temple is now raising the baby, whose name is Vaughn.

18 months later, the two women say their bond is stronger than ever.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyadoptionparentingfeel good
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Brady offers $40K for return of K-9 to SEPTA officer
Montco couple adopts 10th child, reuniting boy with his 2 sisters
Happy National Siblings Day!
Bus driver helps girl who lost mom with her hair every morning
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
2 suspects named in West Chester Murder
Arrest made in Cobbs Creek murder of art school student
2 fmr. SEPTA officers charged with assault surrender
School evacuated in NE Philly for hazmat incident
Worker injured in fall from scaffold in Kensington
Man's identity stolen during work from home job scam
Brady offers $40K for return of K-9 to SEPTA officer
Shots fired at police in Southwest Philadelphia
Show More
Viewers donate dresses after Manayunk bridal shop's sudden closure
43K Pa. drivers need to find new insurance by Thurs.
Trump says Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon at all!'
Model Janice Dickinson tells jury Cosby raped her in '82
Bensalem thief steals $700 in Tylenol, Advil
More News