FAMILY & PARENTING

Early delivery: Christmas Eve baby born roadside with help of state trooper

(Officer picture courtesy Connecticut State Police)

GLASTONBURY, Connecticut --
There was one present this Christmas Eve that couldn't wait to be delivered.

A pregnant woman was being rushed to the hospital to give birth when her brother had to pull over on a rain-slicked highway near Glastonbury, Connecticut...because her baby was impatient and wanted to arrive before Santa.

When a state trooper arrived on the scene, baby Ebenezer Okafur was already on his way - days earlier than expected.

Connecticut State Trooper Gregory Capps helped deliver the 6.2-ounce newborn just in time for Christmas.

Capps told ABC News that the child arrived almost immediately, and that mom Itohan Oyabure-Okafur and child are doing well at the local hospital.
