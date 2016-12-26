There was one present this Christmas Eve that couldn't wait to be delivered.A pregnant woman was being rushed to the hospital to give birth when her brother had to pull over on a rain-slicked highway near Glastonbury, Connecticut...because her baby was impatient and wanted to arrive before Santa.When a state trooper arrived on the scene, baby Ebenezer Okafur was already on his way - days earlier than expected.Connecticut State Trooper Gregory Capps helped deliver the 6.2-ounce newborn just in time for Christmas.Capps told ABC News that the child arrived almost immediately, and that mom Itohan Oyabure-Okafur and child are doing well at the local hospital.