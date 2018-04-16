FAMILY & PARENTING

Firefighter mourning wife who unexpectedly died after giving birth to twins

The pain is still raw, but Reeder says he wants to share his story to warn people. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, California (WPVI) --
Nick Reeder's life was just coming into focus last week. Four years ago, he found Amanda Sawyer.

"We met on an online profile, and we had a blind date and were inseparable after that date. It was love at first sight, definitely," Reeder told KFSN-TV.

Reeder says Amanda did it all -- mother, worker, wife. She loved that he was a firefighter, even decorating their home with fire memorabilia.

The Fresno, California couple had a daughter named Layla three years ago. Last year, Amanda used fire gear to let him know she was pregnant again.

Amanda gave birth to healthy twins last Monday.

She met Kelce and Kaia and then took a quick turn for the worst.



"She passed out and then the doctors jumped in immediately," said Reeder.

An aneurysm ended her life after just 37 years and Reeder is stuck thinking about life without Amanda.

"I can get through it. I can do it. I'm a fireman. I fix things. That's what I do. So I'm going to be able to make this happen. I'm going to make this work, but it's not going to be by myself," said Reeder.

His mother and sister are helping out, but Reeder is also referring to his fire family and other people who started a meal train to keep Amanda's five kids fed.

Hundreds of people have also contributed on a GoFundMe page, raising more than $30,000.

"I knew Amanda was loved by many," said Reeder.

The pain is still raw, but Reeder says he wants to share his story to warn people it can happen even to healthy new mothers and to let everyone know about the love of his life.

"I want people to know because she was amazing," said Reeder.

