Georgia mother warns parents about car seat strap covers

Georgia mother warns parents about car seat strap covers. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on March 30, 2018. (WPVI)

A Georgia mother has a warning for other parents after her baby was nearly killed in a horrific crash.

Hannah McKinney's van received major damage in a collision last month.

Her newborn Rosie was ejected from her car seat, and thrown into the back of the vehicle.

Fortunately, she survived with only a fracture to her arm.

McKinney now believes that the padded strap covers she added to Rosie's car seat may have actually caused her daughter to come loose.

Child passenger safety specialist, Johanna Martinez, agrees.

She demonstrated what can happen when strap covers like the ones McKinney had are used.

Experts say the best advice for parents?

Don't add any aftermarket product to a car seat, unless it has been specifically approved by the seat's manufacturer.

