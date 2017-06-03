Girl's dad shows he's ready for her to grow up in sweet note.

A teenager's sweet relationship with her father is going viral on Twitter after she shared a note he left her in which it's clear he has come to terms with her need to start growing up.According to Gig Harbor, Washington teenager, Meg Sullivan, her father always peeled her oranges for her - from kindergarten all the way to high school. On her last day of high school, she received a note from her dad alongside a bag of oranges, peels still on.The note read, "It's time baby girl," and was accompanied by a crying face. The note was written on printed instructions on how to properly peel an orange.