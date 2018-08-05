Heroic mother sacrifices herself to save children from apartment fire in China

A heroic mother in China sacrificed herself so that her children could survive an apartment fire.With no other way to get them out, the mother threw a sheet out the window so strangers could use it to catch her children.She tossed her nine-year-old son, then her three-year-old daughter out of the fifth-floor window.The children sustained some injuries, but are expected to be okay.Sadly, the mother did not survive.She was found lying unconscious beside the window.------