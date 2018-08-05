U.S. & WORLD

Heroic mother sacrifices herself to save children from apartment fire in China

Heroic mother sacrifices herself to save children from apartment fire in China.

A heroic mother in China sacrificed herself so that her children could survive an apartment fire.

With no other way to get them out, the mother threw a sheet out the window so strangers could use it to catch her children.

She tossed her nine-year-old son, then her three-year-old daughter out of the fifth-floor window.

The children sustained some injuries, but are expected to be okay.

Sadly, the mother did not survive.

She was found lying unconscious beside the window.

