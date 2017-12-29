  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
FAMILY & PARENTING

Italian grandmother goes viral while trying to talk with her new Google Home

EMBED </>More Videos

Italian grandmother goes viral while trying to talk with her new Google Home. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on December 29, 2017. (WPVI)

An Italian grandmother is taking the internet by storm with her attempt to talk tech with her new friend "GooGoo."

Software engineer Ben Actis' 85-year-old Nonna was caught on video trying to use her new Google Home.

In case you're not familiar, you simply say "okay Google or hey Google," and the mini device answers any question.

After a few minutes of instruction, the senior citizen was ready to go, but not ready for all that "GooGoo" could tell her.

Actis says his grandmother is now over her fear of "GooGoo's powers" and now enjoys hearing her play Italian songs.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldgrandparentsgoogletechnology
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Meet Katherine Scott's new baby boy: Oliver Andrew
Teen asks stepdad to adopt her for Christmas
Weekend Action: What to do locally on New Year's Eve weekend
90-year-old woman breaks it down with Santa
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
New Year's Eve security preps underway
AccuWeather: Snow and dangerous wind chills
Fire damages row house in West Philadelphia
Notable figures who died in 2017
Commissioner: Child playing with stove lit deadly NYC fire
Number of killings in Philadelphia to reach 5-year high
The popular rise of IV centers, and are they worth it?
VIDEO: Eagles practice out in the elements at the Linc
Show More
Margate, Brigantine polar plunge events postponed
Chilly countdown continues for NY Eve celebrations
Residents seek to bar newly elected mayor from taking job
3-alarm house fire in Pemberton, N.J.
Video shows North Philly robbery suspects
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
3-alarm house fire in Pemberton, N.J.
Chilly countdown continues for NY Eve celebrations
Video shows North Philly robbery suspects
More Video