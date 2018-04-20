  • LIVE VIDEO LIVE:Student walkout at Philadelphia City Hall
FAMILY & PARENTING

Michigan couple welcomes 14th son

EMBED </>More Videos

Michigan couple welcomes 14th son. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 20, 2018. (WPVI)

ROCKFORD, Michigan --
For most, the idea of having 14 children - especially when they're all boys - may seem a bit overwhelming. But for one Michigan family, it has become their destiny.

On Wednesday, Jay and Kateri Schwandt welcomed their 14th son into the world - yes, 14th - and dad said he couldn't be more proud.

The couple decided not to find out the gender of the baby until it was born.

The 13 other boys, the eldest of which is 25, told Good Morning America that they were pretty split on whether they wanted another brother or a sister.

"We really savored this one," Jay said, noting that the high school sweethearts are realistically at the end of their baby-making days. "Every little kick, every moment felt special."

As for a name, baby Schwandt doesn't have one - yet.

So, does the couple miss having girls around?

Not really, five of their boys have girlfriends, and the couple said it's like they are part of the family.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfamilychildrenpregnancybuzzworthyMichigan
FAMILY & PARENTING
Weekend Action: Things to do around the region - April 20-22
Service member surprises mom at school assembly
Firefighter mourns wife who died after giving birth to twins
Mom shamed for letting child eat PB&J at Target store
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
First responders to Southwest plane recall first moments on scene
1 injured in Florida high school shooting, officials say
Students plan to walk out of schools on Columbine anniversary
Officials: Man pulled from Wilmington fire has died
Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses
22 guns stolen from Upper Darby shooting range
Officials: Bad gasoline at NJ Sunoco damages vehicles
Show More
Embiid scores 23, 76ers top Heat 128-108 for 2-1 series lead
Camden cops caught on video punching suspect won't face charges
AccuWeather: Lots of Sun, Blustery and Chilly Today
Woman suspected in Minnesota, Florida deaths caught
Cosby defense expert reveals he Googled side effects of Benadryl for report
More News