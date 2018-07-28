FAMILY & PARENTING

9-month-old who vanished in Arizona found alive nearly 24 years later

A baby girl who went missing in 1994 has been found alive. (KTRK)

PHOENIX, Arizona (WPVI) --
A nearly 24-year-old mystery involving a baby has finally been solved.

Aleacia Stancil was 9-months-old when she disappeared in Arizona in 1994.

Her mother was a drug user and prostitute and said she gave her daughter to a friend for a few days to clear her head.

The baby disappeared and the mom was murdered that same year.

Then in 2014, Stancil showed up at a hospital in Connecticut with no identification. She was given a DNA test, and the results came back showing that she was the missing baby from 1994.

Stancil was adopted and now goes by a different name. She is now reconnecting with her family.

