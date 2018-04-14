FAMILY & PARENTING

Peanut butter or not? Mom shamed for letting child eat PB&J at Target store

EMBED </>More Videos

Mom shamed for letting child eat PB&J at Target store. (KTRK)

Should you let your child eat peanut butter while sitting in a shopping cart? That is a question that many moms have weighed in on a public forum dedicated to parenting tips.

On the forum UrbanBaby, a mother posed the question, "Has it become unacceptable to eat peanut butter in public? DD (baby) was eating PB&J at a store today and a woman stopped me to lecture me about peanut allergies."

As expected, there were some who defended the mom and others who shamed her.

"That's really inconsiderate. So many kids have life threatening allergies to peanut butter. Eating it in a shopping cart guarantees it will be smeared on the handle, etc. It's really awful you would do this. Sorry, but imagine if it were your child with the allergy," one person wrote.

"Why was your kid eating a sticky mess in a store? Feed your kid at a table," another mom wrote.
One user came to the defense of the shamed mom.

"I don't think you did anything wrong (outside of seeking comment via social media from a public that enjoys brutalizing people in an anonymous forum.) My son has life threatening tree nut allergies. I do not expect the rest of the world to change to accommodate him," the mom said.

What do you think? Skip the PB&J or is feeding your child at the store something you shouldn't do altogether?

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyparentingpeanutspeanut allergy
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Weekend Action: Things to do around the region - April 13-15
Chance encounter leads to new family
Brady offers $40K for return of K-9 to SEPTA officer
Montco couple adopts 10th child, reuniting boy with his 2 sisters
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Starbucks apologizes after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral
What a witness says happened during Phila. Starbucks arrests
Driver rescued after big rig overturns in Del.
Trump staking claim of 'Mission Accomplished' in Syria
White House outlines evidence to support strike on Syria
AccuWeather: Tale of Two Seasons This Weekend
1 dead in Blue Route crash in Conshohocken
NJ school bus driver charged with sexual assault
Show More
2 hurt in fight, stabbing in Old City
Person struck, critically injured in North Philly
Gunfire erupts on Morton St. in Camden
6 hurt in crash on Hunting Park Ave. in Philly
Fire damages home on Tacony St. in Philly
More News