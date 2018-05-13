Mother's Day messages from our Action News family

Happy Mother’s Day!!! Missing this beautiful lady’s smile but thankful for all the woman in my life who’ve stepped in to fill her shoes. And grateful for my own kiddos who make me laugh and help me learn new things about myself and the world every day. #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/5yeOru94ni — nydiahan6abc (@nydia_han) May 13, 2018

To all my fellow mamas out there - I wish you lots of snuggles, strong coffee, and a little bit of peace and quiet this Mother’s Day! #6abcAction pic.twitter.com/iQOYspWWlR — Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) May 13, 2018

My everything.

Happy Mothers’ Day to the woman around whom our crazy planets orbit. The center of our little universe. I love you!!! 😘 pic.twitter.com/CGkAfySFQj — Brian Taff (@briantaff6abc) May 13, 2018

We’re tipping our hats & sending our love to our mothers today at @6abc. Kisses to my beautiful mom 😘 #6abcAction #Family #MothersDayWeekend pic.twitter.com/7FC02LlwpB — Sharrie Williams (@WilliamsSharrie) May 11, 2018

Isn’t she lovely? Happy Mother’s Day to my mom, Andrea! 😘 Wishing all the moms a wonderful day! pic.twitter.com/mMYwJoLBvB — sarahbloomquist (@sarahbloomquist) May 13, 2018

Strong women make strong women. Grateful for mine. #HappyMothersDay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/D0WTl3x8vW — Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) May 13, 2018

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY.......

She was the 1st to love me, the 1st to hold me, the 1st to kiss me. I love this woman for teaching me all about love, respect, and to be the best man I can be. #mothersday #mom #love #family #son #respect #cherish #kisses pic.twitter.com/xajzX9iUJz — Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) May 13, 2018

She’s strong, sweet as pie & I’m so blessed to call her my mommy! Happy Mother’s Day 💕❤️. #MothersDay #6abcAction pic.twitter.com/ay9ln5ncY4 — Melissa Magee (@Melissa_Magee) May 13, 2018

The Action News family is sharing our Mother's Day messages:"Our son made us this beautiful bouquet of flowers for an early Fathers Day gift. Yes, our kids have two dads who play both mom and dad. They are loved beyond any measure and that's all that matters. They are treated like every other child with respect and the teaching to respect and not judge any other human. We are all different, yet all the same. Our children have so many woman in their lives loving them just as much as we do, including the woman who helped bring our incredible kids into our world. Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible ladies in our lives.""These are my favorite. Happy Mother's Day to all!""Life doesn't come with a manual, it comes with a Mother. Happy Mother's Day to everyone. Blessed to call this one mine.""It's the only role I've ever wanted. Thank you, @priscilla_isabelle, for making me a mommy. Wishing all of our ladies a most special day. You are appreciated."Happy Mother's Day from the entire Action News team.------