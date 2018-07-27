FAMILY & PARENTING

Pa. mom receives tons of support after USPS destroys 300 ounces of breast milk

Pa. mom receives tons of support after USPS destroys 300 ounces of breast milk. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on July 27, 2018. (WPVI)

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Bucks County mom has seen an outpouring of support after a shipping mishap involving her breast milk.

Lauren Carroll tells Action News she received donated milk from an acquaintance.

The military mom spent the past week agonizing over trying to feed her hungry seven-month-old son.

Her husband, stationed in North Carolina, tried to ship frozen milk from their home there but it never made it to her in Yardley.

Imagine losing 300 ounces of breastmilk.



The Post Office says the package got damaged and the whole thing was eventually thrown away.

Carroll is urging anyone who wanted to help her to donate to local breast milk banks assisting other moms in need.

