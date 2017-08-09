FAMILY & PARENTING

Knitters wanted! 5000 purple baby hats needed for shaken baby syndrome awareness

EMBED </>More Videos

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is hoping to collect 5,000 purple baby hats to raise awareness of shaken baby syndrome. (Shutterstock)

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) needs the help of knitters to raise awareness of shaken baby syndrome.

The OSDH and the National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome are teaming up to collect 5,000 purple baby hats by October. Their Click for Babies campaign, referring to the clicking sound knitting needles makes, aims to "prevent shaken and abusive head trauma of infants."

The hats are purple to represent the National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome's Period of PURPLE Crying program. The program aims to educate parents on early increased infant crying, which can frustrate parents and lead to shaking or abuse. Each letter of PURPLE stands for different scenarios that parents may experience with their infant.

The OSDH is collecting caps until October 1. The caps will be distributed to families along with a copy of the PURPLE program in November and October.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familybabybirthoklahoma
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
'Mommy!' Air Force MSgt. surprises kids in class
Special photo shoot for three girls who beat the odds
Sisters overcome with joy at surprise adoption
Study: Average working mom works 98 hours a week
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
12 firefighters injured battling West Chester fire
Defense secretary issues warning to North Korea
Cops: Drunk man drives to 'safest place' - a police station
Sunoco reaches settlement on pipeline in Pa.
FBI searched home of fmr. Trump campaign chairman
Body found after Kensington fire ID'd
Donations pour in after jar stolen from NJ diner
AccuWeather: Sun soaked Thursday
Show More
PHOTOS: NJ newlyweds search for wedding crashing couple
Police: Thief threatened to stab guard at Center City store
Body found on Atlantic City boardwalk
NJ town may ban tents to address beach crowding
Man dies after being shot 3 times in North Phila.
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Defense secretary issues warning to North Korea
FBI searched home of fmr. Trump campaign chairman
Man shot while sitting on steps in Hunting Park
More Video