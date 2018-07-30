FAMILY & PARENTING

Remains of N.J. Tuskegee Airman identified nearly 74 years later

EMBED </>More Videos

Missing Tuskegee Airman identified. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on July 30, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. --
A New Jersey woman got a sense of closure regarding her father, one of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, after 74 years.

Last week, Marla Andrews from East Orange was informed that his remains had been recently identified.

They were recovered from the site of a military plane crash in Austria this summer.

Until last Friday, Andrews was never sure what happened to her father Captain Lawrence E. Dickson.

"I was very relieved because it just felt like the weight on my back - I think they closed down the whole case in 1948. I think because they didn't dream either that the DNA could ever evolve into what it has," Marla said.


Marla was only 15 months old when her father disappeared

Twenty-six other Tuskegee Airmen are still listed as missing in action from World War II.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyWorld War IIn.j. news
FAMILY & PARENTING
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
Heroic mother sacrifices herself to save children from apartment fire in China
This mom is thrilled to be sending her kids back to school
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News