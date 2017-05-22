The Philadelphia Zoo Special Contest 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2022424" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 6abc's Cecily Tynan gets a tour of the Philadelphia Zoo with the man behind all the magic, Vik Dewan.

Winter is coming this summer. Rick Williams explains the phenomenon that will have Philadelphia Zoo guests staying cool in a whole new way.

The kangaroos have a new outpost and there's a new place to interact with Asian birds. Rick Williams tells us about two of the new and exciting exhibits now open: Outbakc Outpost and Wings of Asia!

Philadelphia Zoo is filled with interactive fun. Rick Williams gives us a six-pack of entertaining activities that will double as a "to-do" list when you come to the zoo.

Cecily Tynan tells us some of the numbers that make Philadelphia Zoo such a unique place.

A behind the scenes look at the Philadelphia Zoo, America's first zoo and one of the most innovative in the world right here in our backyard. Cecily Tynan and Rick Williams offer a tour of the new exhibits, new babies and must see attractions this summer at Philadelphia Zoo.Cecily Tynan gets a tour of Philadelphia Zoo with the man behind all the magic, Vik Dewan.Winter is coming to the Zoo this summer. Rick Williams explains the phenomenon that will have guests of the zoo staying cool in a whole new way.The kangaroos have a new outpost and there's a new place to interact with Asian birds. Rick Williams tells us about two of the new and exciting exhibits now open: Outbakc Outpost and Wings of Asia!One of the zoo's main missions is to entertain visitors, but it's also to educate and work to save animals that are rare and endangered in the wild. Cecily Tynan shows us how a big time baby boom here at the zoo, helps mesh all three goalsPhiladelphia Zoo is filled with interactive fun. Rick Williams gives us a six-pack of entertaining activities that will double as a "to-do" list when you come to the zoo.Cecily Tynan tells us some of the numbers that make Philadelphia Zoo such a unique place.