Cinepolis theaters to debut playground for kids in Southern California

A movie theater chain will debut a new playground feature in Southern California which will allow children to play near their parents' seats. (WPVI)

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (WPVI) --
A movie theater chain will debut a new playground feature in Southern California which will allow children to play near their parents' seats.

Cinepolis, a Mexico-based theater chain, will feature the Cinepolis Junior cinemas in Pico Rivera and Vista.

The theaters allow children to play on a jungle gym and bean bag chairs while seeing a movie. The option will cost $3 more per ticket.

The theaters are designed for ages 3 to 12, and hope to compete with Netflix and other at-home options.

The company says the playground-movie mashup is intended to make the experience better for both parents and kids, but social media has a different take.

A few of the adjectives tossed around on Twitter today include, insane, horrifying and even soul-destroying.

Do you think this is a good idea?

