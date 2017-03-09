Cinepolis Junior theaters will be featured in Pico Rivera and Vista. The cinemas will offer children the opportunity to play on jungle gyms and bean bags.

A movie theater chain will debut a new playground feature in Southern California which will allow children to play near their parents' seats.Cinepolis, a Mexico-based theater chain, will feature the Cinepolis Junior cinemas in Pico Rivera and Vista.The theaters allow children to play on a jungle gym and bean bag chairs while seeing a movie. The option will cost $3 more per ticket.The theaters are designed for ages 3 to 12, and hope to compete with Netflix and other at-home options.The company says the playground-movie mashup is intended to make the experience better for both parents and kids, but social media has a different take.A few of the adjectives tossed around on Twitter today include, insane, horrifying and even soul-destroying.Do you think this is a good idea?------