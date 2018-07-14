FAMILY & PARENTING

Toddlers rendition of the national anthem goes viral

Toddlers rendition of the national anthem goes viral. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on July 14, 2018. (WPVI)

A toddlers rendition of the national anthem at a minor league baseball game has gone viral.

Three-year-old Drake Grillo and his family are season ticket holders of the Auburn Doubledays in New York.

The adorable toddler's mom stood by his side and helped if he forgot some lyrics.

She says Drake started singing the song this past winter.

