Twin sisters separated at birth reunite on GMA
It's the viral moment causing big, happy tears all over the globe.

Identical twin sisters, born in China and both adopted by American families hundreds of miles apart, were reunited, and it happened LIVE on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

Gracie and Audrey are now 10 years old, each never knowing she had a sister - no less a twin.

The discovery came when Audrey's mom did a little digging and discovered a photo of her daughter on the knee of her Chinese foster mom, who is also holding Audrey's twin.

The adoptive families, who live in Washington state and Wisconsin, connected on Facebook and agreed to reunite the girls.

And now the big, happy family plans to see each other often.
