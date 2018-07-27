FAMILY & PARENTING

VIDEO: Christmas in July run means great deal for families

Christmas in July run means great deal for families. Action News photojournalist Mike Niklauski reports on July 26, 2018. (WPVI)

Photojournalist Mike Niklauski
NEWTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
The 6th annual Joe Conklin Christmas in July 5k took to the streets in Newtown, Bucks County on Thursday night.

The event benefits the Mary Kate Legacy foundation which provides special needs children with items that insurance doesn't cover.

For the first time, some of the children helped by the foundation were able to participate.

Action News photojournalist Mike Niklauski was there as they crossed the finish line.
