FAMILY & PARENTING

VIDEO: Woman surprises husband with in-flight pregnancy announcement

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEO: Woman surprises husband with in-flight pregnancy announcement. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on February 18, 2018. (WPVI)

A Florida man got the surprise of a lifetime on a flight to Chicago as his wife had the pilot announce she was pregnant.

While her husband David Rose was getting coffee, Audrey Rose scribbled a note to the flight crew and handed it to them as they boarded the plane.

During the flight, the pilot came over the speaker and made the announcement.



Audrey had found out she was pregnant the day before the surprise, but wasn't entirely sure. She got up extra early and tested positive again, and then made her plan to surprise David.
Audrey is pregnant with the couple's second child.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
family6abc Snacksairplanepregnancy
FAMILY & PARENTING
Teacher adopts former student and his brother
FYI Philly: McGillin's is Philadelphia's oldest matchmaker
Granddaughter breaks school basketball record, presents grandpa with game ball
Weekend Action: What to do locally - Jan. 26-28
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
4-alarm Old City fire under control
Florida shooting survivors announce 'March for Our Lives'
Florida shooting survivor rallies crowd: 'It's time for victims' to change gun laws
Boy Scout rescued from cave in Lancaster County
Woman dies, 2 firefighters injured in house fire in Fox Chase
THON weekend continues at Penn State
Student injured after chain falls from ceiling during Penn State's THON
Slushy roads made driving difficult in Bucks County
Show More
AccuWeather: Turning Sunny, Milder
Airline agent saves 2 girls from suspected human trafficker
LeBron James: "Will definitely not shut up and dribble"
WATCH: NBA dunk contest highlights including Kevin Hart
100 pizzas and counting: Police investigate pizza stalker
More News
Top Video
4-alarm Old City fire under control
Florida shooting survivors announce 'March for Our Lives'
Girl with Down syndrome given start for NJ basketball team
Easier-on-the-stomach milk hits Phila. area supermarkets
More Video