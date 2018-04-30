FYI PHILLY

Tall Ships Festival coming to Philly

EMBED </>More Videos

The tall ship festival is coming to Philadelphia over Memorial Day weekend. (WPVI)

Entertainment: Tall Ships
The Tall Ships festival is coming to Philadelphia. The magnificent ships sail up the Delaware May 24-28h.
Sail Philadelphia 2018: May 24-28, Delaware River Waterfront
* 6abc will have a live special Thursday, May 24, 3-4 p.m., capturing those tall ships as they sail up to the Delaware.
----------

Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyFYI Phillyfyi events
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Watch FYI Philly: Inside Old City's restaurant revival
FYI PHILLY
Watch FYI Philly: Inside Old City's restaurant revival
Watch FYI Philly: Eco-friendly yoga mats that are good for the environment
Watch FYI Philly: Ambernoon combines summer style with SPF protection
Watch FYI Philly: CHOP's Daisy Days
More FYI Philly
FAMILY & PARENTING
Watch FYI Philly: CHOP's Daisy Days
Weekend Action: Things to do around the region - April 27-29
Elderly man calls police for ride to visit wife in hospital
Dry drowning warning helps save 4-year-old's life
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
NJ woman pleads guilty to killing husband with fire extinguisher
Cosby juror: Comedian's talk of quaaludes led to conviction
AccuWeather: Unseasonable Warmth on the Way
Parking Ticket Amnesty Program Draws a Crowd
Rescuers free teen victim after vehicle hits building
3 injured in crash on NJ Turnpike
Protesters seek Abu-Jamal's freedom, cop's widow says he'll remain jailed
SEPTA ending token sales in favor of Key Card
Show More
Dump truck flips on I-95 SB near Washington Ave.
Here's your 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
3 vehicles collide in Port Richmond
Dump truck overturns in multi-vehicle crash in Woolwich Twp.
$12M Lincoln Drive restoration project begins Monday
More News