Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Visions
The Flower Show
Live Well Network
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
FAMILY & PARENTING
WATCH: Little girl struggles with dandelion
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1804189" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
This little girl tries and tries again to blow the fluff from a dandelion. (WPVI)
WPVI
Thursday, March 16, 2017 05:58PM
This little girl is too adorable as she struggles to blow the fluff off a dandelion!
Related Topics:
family
family
children
6abc Snacks
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
FAMILY & PARENTING
WATCH: Little girl denies that she got into the food coloring
Push underway to get 5 Kansas siblings adopted together
Adorable dads dance with their daughters at local class
5-Year-Old Learns He's Getting a New Heart
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Dog with half a face finds home in New Jersey
Boy, 5, choked by dog pulling on scarf in Warrington
Officials seek to find owners of 50,000 stolen items
Toddler stable after convoy escort to hospital in snowstorm
Fmr. Delco day care worker accused of pushing girl appears in court
Trump's budget: Build up military, build the wall
Intel senators: No indication Trump Tower was surveilled
Show More
Villanova Mentality: Nova Nation cautiously optimistic
Work continues to clear snowy streets after nor'easter
1 seriously injured in crash on Route 30 in Camden Co.
Rollover crash in Bucks County
Caught on camera: Woman escapes alleged kidnapping
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Dog with half a face finds home in New Jersey
Officials seek to find owners of 50,000 stolen items
Work continues to clear snowy streets after nor'easter
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Visions
The Flower Show
Live Well Network
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WPVI-TV Philadelphia