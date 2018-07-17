FAMILY & PARENTING

WATCH: Toddler dances to Action News theme song

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 17, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST NORRITON, Pa. (WPVI) --
She may not know what Action News is, but one Montgomery County toddler sure knows our theme song!

13-month-old Penny from West Norriton can be seen on video dancing along to the start of the newscast.

Dad, Carl, and Mom, Sonia, say they noticed their little girl dancing along to our intro whenever they watched the news.

This week, they were able to capture those moves on camera, and we thank them for posting it on the Action News Facebook page.

