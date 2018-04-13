6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

Things to do around the region, April 13-15

EMBED </>More Videos

Matt O'Donnell has great things to do this weekend across the region! (WPVI)

Matt O'Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL
The Cherry Blossom Festival of Greater Philadelphia continues this weekend. Saturday morning is the Cherry Blossom 5K and 10K through Fairmount Park. The festival wraps up with Sakura Sunday, a day-long celebration of all things Japanese at Fairmount Park's Horticulture Center. 'Day of' tickets are $15. http://subarucherryblossom.org/

SIXERS AND FLYERS PLAYOFFS
Playoff action hits South Philadelphia with both the Sixers and the Flyers hosting post-season games. The Sixers kick off the NBA Playoffs Saturday night at 8 p.m., when they host the Miami Heat. http://www.nba.com/sixers/ And the Flyers bring their series with the defending Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins home for game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Sunday at 3 p.m. https://www.nhl.com/flyers

THE UNION VS. ORLANDO

Friday is Dollar Dog night at the Talen Energy Stadium. The Union take on Orlando City at 8 p.m. https://www.philadelphiaunion.com/schedule

PINK'S WORLD TOUR
Pop star and Bucks County-native Pink is bringing her "Beautiful Trauma" world tour to Philadelphia. She will be rocking the Wells Fargo Center Friday night. https://beautifultraumatour.com/#/

ON YOUR FEET!
On Your Feet! will have audience members at the Academy of Music wanting to get up at dance. The musical tells the story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan's rise from their humble beginnings in Cuba to the top of the pop music world. Performances run through Sunday. https://www.kimmelcenter.org/events-and-tickets/201718/broadway-philadelphia/on-your-feet/

SPRING STREAT FOOD FEST

Sunday is Manayunk's Spring StrEAT Food Festival. More than 50 of Philadelphia's best food trucks and vendors will be lined along the historic Main Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event kicks off Manayunk's Spring Restaurant Week which runs Monday through April 27th. http://manayunk.com/news-and-events/events/spring-streat-food-festival.html

----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
family6abc Weekend Actionspringfamily
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
6ABC WEEKEND ACTION
Weekend Action: Things to do around the region - April 6-8
Weekend Action: Things to do locally for Easter and Passover Weekend
Weekend Action: Things to do locally - March 23-25
Weekend Action: What to do locally on St. Patrick's Day weekend
More 6abc Weekend Action
FAMILY & PARENTING
Chance encounter leads to new family
Brady offers $40K for return of K-9 to SEPTA officer
Montco couple adopts 10th child, reuniting boy with his 2 sisters
Happy National Siblings Day!
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Constand to confront Cosby at retrial today
Stabbing outside bar in Frankford leaves man critical
2 suspects named in West Chester Murder
Comey book claims Trump sought loyalty like 'Sammy the Bull's' induction ceremony
AccuWeather: Feeling Like Summer Today and Saturday
2 firefighters hurt battling farm house fire in NJ
Arrest made in Cobbs Creek murder of art school student
2 fmr. SEPTA officers charged with assault surrender
Show More
School evacuated in NE Philly for hazmat incident
Citizens Bank customers unable to access accounts due to glitch
'Rooming houses' pose problems across the city
Worker injured in fall from scaffold
Man's identity stolen during work from home job scam
More News