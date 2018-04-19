David Murphy zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.
PHILLY SCIENCE FEST
The Philadelphia Science Festival kicks off Friday. The nine-day celebration, established by The Franklin Institute, aims to educate, inspire, and engage the region with science and technology. More than 80 events, including demonstrations and parties, are planned throughout the area. Festival highlights and info
DRIVE-IN THEATRE MOVIES
Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre is open for the 2018 season. The Lehigh Valley theater offers a double feature on weekend nights in spring. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children. Movie showtimes
BRICK FEST LIVE
Lego-lovers of all ages are heading to Brick Fest Live at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Montgomery County. The event is filled with hands-on attractions and activities engineered to inspire, educate, and entertain. Brick Fest Live runs Saturday and Sunday. Buy tickets here
PHILLIES TAKE ON PITTSBURGH
The Phillies host the Pittsburgh Pirates for a four-game series. Sunday is one of the ballpark's Scout Days, which celebrates local Boy and Girl Scout troops. Fans 14 and under will receive a Tastykake Odubel Herrera Emoji Cap. Buy Phillies tickets
IBG IS OPEN FOR BEER LOVERS
Independence Beer Garden will give us a taste of spring and summer. The beer garden, which overlooks the Liberty Bell and Independence National Historic Park, will be open Friday through Sunday. It opens for the season next weekend. Beer garden menu and drinksl
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Related Topics:
family6abc Weekend Action
family6abc Weekend Action