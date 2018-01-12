Weekend Action: What to do January 13, 14 and 15

Les Misérables takes the stage at the Academy of Music.
The Tony Award-winning musical has new staging and reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of the book's author Victor Hugo.
Performances run through January 21st.
https://www.kimmelcenter.org/events-and-tickets/201718/broadway-philadelphia/les-miserables/
Eagles Quarterback Nick Foles is getting ready for the playoffs.
It's a battle of the birds.
The Eagles face the Atlanta Falcons Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Kickoff is at 4:35 p.m.
http://www.philadelphiaeagles.com/
Looking for tips, ideas or inspiration for a home improvement project.
Philly Home Show features hundreds of exhibitors and experts.
It runs this weekend and next weekend at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City.
https://phillyhomeshow.com
Philadelphia Restaurant Week begins Sunday.
Participating restaurants will offer three-course dinners for $35 per person.
Some will also offer three-course lunches for $20.
Philadelphia Restaurant Week runs through January 26th.
https://www.centercityphila.org/explore-center-city/ccd-restaurant-week
Monday is Martin Luther King Day.
You can be part of the largest King Day of Service event in the country.
Girard College will be the signature site for our area.
There will be service projects, workshops, a children's carnival, a civic engagement expo, a health & wellness fair and a job fair.
http://mlkdayofservice.org/
