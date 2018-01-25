6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

Weekend Action: What to do locally - Jan. 26-28

The 2018 Auto Show descends on the Convention Center and get ready to rumble with the WWE. (WPVI)

By
Karen Edwards zips around the region highlighting some top activities for all ages.

PARK YOURSELF AT THE 2018 AUTO SHOW (CENTER CITY)
The Philadelphia Auto Show kicks off Saturday with more than 700 vehicles from 40 worldwide manufacturers on display at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. You can buy general admission tickets for adults online for $14. The Auto Show runs through Feb. 4th. AUTO SHOW TIX
2018 Philadelphia Auto Show 1/27-2/4
Welcome to the Philadelphia Auto Show. New cars, old classics and the coolest upgrades for every kind of car lover. We break down the hottest trends in the auto industry, from horsepower to technology, we'll cover all the top of the line technology that is changing the auto scene in 2018.

WRESTLING FANS GET READY TO RUMBLE (PHILLY)
Let's get ready to rumble! The WWE will host four nights of fights Saturday through Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center. The main event is the Royal Rumble, a 30-man match, Sunday night. For the first time ever, there will also be a 30-woman Royal Rumble match. ROYAL RUMBLE TIX
Mark Henry picks Eagles, talks Royal Rumble
With the Cowboys not playing in the Super Bowl, Mark Henry, from Silsbee, Texas, had a decision to make.


CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION (U-CITY)
Celebrate the Chinese New Year with the Penn Museum on Saturday. The University City museum will have everything from contemporary Asian film and Kung Fu martial arts demonstrations to calligraphy and a lion dance and parade. The event runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and tickets are $15 for adults. FESTIVAL EVENTS AND TIMES

WATER, FIRE & ICE GALA (HADDONFIELD)
The Markeim Arts Center in Haddonfield will hold its Water, Fire & Ice annual fundraising gala Saturday night. It features live musical performances, gourmet food, open bar, a live ice carving, an auction and more. Tickets to the fundraiser are $85 per person. BUY GALA TICKETS

SUMMER CAMP INFO SESSION
Summer may seem far away, but now if the time for parents to think about summer camp. MetroKids will hold a Super Camp Fair at Plymouth Meeting Mall Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. 75 camps will be on display. METROKIDS CAMP REGISTRATION

Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
