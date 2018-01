Weekend Action: What to do locally - Jan. 26-28

PARK YOURSELF AT THE 2018 AUTO SHOW (CENTER CITY)

Karen Edwards zips around the region highlighting some top activities for all ages.The Philadelphia Auto Show kicks off Saturday with more than 700 vehicles from 40 worldwide manufacturers on display at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. You can buy general admission tickets for adults online for $14. The Auto Show runs through Feb. 4th. AUTO SHOW TIX Let's get ready to rumble! The WWE will host four nights of fights Saturday through Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center. The main event is the Royal Rumble, a 30-man match, Sunday night. For the first time ever, there will also be a 30-woman Royal Rumble match. ROYAL RUMBLE TIX Celebrate the Chinese New Year with the Penn Museum on Saturday. The University City museum will have everything from contemporary Asian film and Kung Fu martial arts demonstrations to calligraphy and a lion dance and parade. The event runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and tickets are $15 for adults. FESTIVAL EVENTS AND TIMES The Markeim Arts Center in Haddonfield will hold its Water, Fire & Ice annual fundraising gala Saturday night. It features live musical performances, gourmet food, open bar, a live ice carving, an auction and more. Tickets to the fundraiser are $85 per person. BUY GALA TICKETS Summer may seem far away, but now if the time for parents to think about summer camp. MetroKids will hold a Super Camp Fair at Plymouth Meeting Mall Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. 75 camps will be on display. METROKIDS CAMP REGISTRATION