FAMILY & PARENTING

Woman praises TSA for helping son with autism on first flight

EMBED </>More Videos

13-year-old Zion's first flight could not have gone smoother thanks to the help of TSA agent Alesea. (Angie Solis)

Angie Solis was not sure how her son with autism would handle the airport security check on his first flight. Thanks to a caring TSA agent named Alesea, they were taken to "TSA heaven."

Solis shared her experience on Facebook. She said she arrived at Indianapolis International Airport at 5 a.m. with her 13-year-old son Zion.

As they approached the security line, they saw hundreds of people waiting. She feared Zion's anxiety would cause him to have a meltdown.

Thankfully, Alesea brought Solis and her son through the security line without panic.

"She spoke directly to my son. She treated him like a person with feelings and a voice and worth," Solis wrote in the Facebook post.

Alesea was able to bring Solis and her son to the front of the line. They were able to go through a "gentle security check" where they were not touched and didn't have to remove their shoes.

Solis recommended that any family traveling with a person who has special needs call TSA Cares at 855-787-2227 three days before their departure.

"Thank you TSA, from the bottom of my heart for making this experience stress-free," Solis said. "And for caring enough to understand that some people just process differently and need extra TLC."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyair traveltravelairport securityautismfeel good
FAMILY & PARENTING
Returning soldier surprises young daughters for Easter
Georgia mother warns parents about car seat strap covers
Pope gives 12-year-old cancer survivor a ride in the popemobile
Boy filled with delight after park installs new wheelchair swing
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Police: Exchange student charged in threat bought gun online
Girl, 14, dies after being shot and stabbed in Croydon, Pa.
Police: Killing of robbery suspect in Chester justified
Phillies/Mets game in New York postponed
AccuWeather: Morning Snow, Afternoon Melting Today
Not an April shower, but an April snowfall
Villanova announces road closures near campus
What to watch for in Villanova, Michigan NCAA title game
Show More
Jury selection begins in Bill Cosby sex assault retrial
Driver critically injured in Darby crash
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
'Affluenza teen' released from jail
Stallone on set of 'Creed 2' during 'beautiful Philly day'
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Police: Exchange student charged in threat bought gun online
Villanova announces road closures near campus
NJ man's beer belly turns out to be 30lb tumor
More Video