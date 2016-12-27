If you're one of the parents who waited in line for hours to get your hands on this year's hottest toy, we hope you can laugh at this story.A Bucks County couple surprised their 6-year-old with a Hatchimal for Christmas.Mom, Jennifer, bought one of the toys from a neighbor who had a few extra hoping her kindergartener would enjoy getting in on the trend.But her daughter's reaction was not expected."Just what I wanted! An egg!" young Julia exclaimed.Though, the little girl didn't know what a Hatchimal was before Christmas, she sure does now.Dad, Dan, sent us this photo of Julia enjoying what hatched.We doubt she misses her egg now!