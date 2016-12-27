FAMILY & PARENTING

Hatchimals surprise: Young Bucks County girl gets excited for egg
A Bucks County couple surprised their 6-year-old with a Hatchimal for Christmas. (WPVI)

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) --
If you're one of the parents who waited in line for hours to get your hands on this year's hottest toy, we hope you can laugh at this story.

A Bucks County couple surprised their 6-year-old with a Hatchimal for Christmas.

Mom, Jennifer, bought one of the toys from a neighbor who had a few extra hoping her kindergartener would enjoy getting in on the trend.

But her daughter's reaction was not expected.

"Just what I wanted! An egg!" young Julia exclaimed.

Though, the little girl didn't know what a Hatchimal was before Christmas, she sure does now.

Dad, Dan, sent us this photo of Julia enjoying what hatched.



We doubt she misses her egg now!
