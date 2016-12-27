FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) --If you're one of the parents who waited in line for hours to get your hands on this year's hottest toy, we hope you can laugh at this story.
A Bucks County couple surprised their 6-year-old with a Hatchimal for Christmas.
Mom, Jennifer, bought one of the toys from a neighbor who had a few extra hoping her kindergartener would enjoy getting in on the trend.
But her daughter's reaction was not expected.
"Just what I wanted! An egg!" young Julia exclaimed.
Though, the little girl didn't know what a Hatchimal was before Christmas, she sure does now.
Dad, Dan, sent us this photo of Julia enjoying what hatched.
We doubt she misses her egg now!