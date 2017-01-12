Designer creates 'nude' underwear for every skin tone

An African born designer is making waves in the undergarment world.
Sadia Sisay, 47, is from Sierra Leone and she's redefining a color term "nude" used for bras, slips and underwear.
With women coming in all shades, Sisay felt that their undergarments should come in all shades of "nude" as well.
So she created a line called BeingU.
She says she wants her daughter to grow up in a world that celebrates women of all shapes, shades and sizes.
Sisay says she found that a staggering 82% of women surveyed across the USA and UK said they did not find it easy to find lingerie similar to their skin tone, so she decided to do something about it.
