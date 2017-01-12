Designer creates 'nude' underwear for every skin tone

An African born designer is making waves in the undergarment world.Sadia Sisay, 47, is from Sierra Leone and she's redefining a color term "nude" used for bras, slips and underwear.With women coming in all shades, Sisay felt that their undergarments should come in all shades of "nude" as well.So she created a line called BeingU.She says she wants her daughter to grow up in a world that celebrates women of all shapes, shades and sizes.Sisay says she found that a staggering 82% of women surveyed across the USA and UK said they did not find it easy to find lingerie similar to their skin tone, so she decided to do something about it.