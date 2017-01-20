STYLE & FASHION

Melania Trump wears sky blue Ralph Lauren dress on Inauguration Day
Melania Trump walks into St. John's Church wearing Ralph Lauren dress for Inauguration Day.

WASHINGTON, D.C.
First lady Melania Trump is turning heads with her outfits for Inauguration Day events.

Trump walked into St. John's Church Friday morning in Washington, D.C., wearing a sky blue, double face, cashmere mock turtleneck dress from the Ralph Lauren collection.

The dress is topped with a matching cropped cutaway jacket. She is also wearing suede gloves and carrying a suede clutch, all part of the Ralph Lauren collection.

Ralph Lauren also designed the silk, crepe jumpsuit that she wore on election night. She also wore pieces by RL to the third and final presidential debate.

Trump wowed the crowd Thursday night at the VIP reception and dinner wearing a long, shimmery gold dress by New York-based designer Reem Arca.

Take a look back at inauguration dresses through the years:




Trump's high fashion outfits can be yours for much less.

Patricia Lopez, with our sister station KTRK, found a few looks inspired by the former model turned first lady that can be found at a more affordable price.

Black Military-Inspired Coat:

Melania Trump in Washington, D.C. for Inauguration Day



You can find this look at Macy's or online at Zappos for under $300.


Reem Arca Gold Dress:

Melania Trump in Washington, D.C. for Inauguration Day


Get Melania's gorgeous gold dress look online at Lulus for $78.

Another similar look can be found online at Nasty Gal for less than $600.

Powder Blue Coat:

Melania Trump in Washington, D.C. for Inauguration Day

Nordstrom has a similar blue coat similar to Melania's clean and classy Inauguration Day Ralph Lauren suede jacket for $229 online.

Another similar look can be found on Amazon of a baby blue duffle coat for $299.

