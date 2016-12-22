Former orphan donates Christmas dresses to help girls feel beautiful

A former orphan in Seattle is donating 600 Christmas dresses to help girls everywhere feel beautiful.Jan Stribre says she spent her childhood bouncing between orphanages and foster homes.But she says it was her Christmas dress that always made her feel extra special.So every year, she scours consignment stores for pretty dresses, takes them home, fixes them up and gives them a beautiful new purpose.Jan then set up shop at a community event, fitting hundreds of girls in need of their fancy new dress."And then I get up Christmas morning and I have tears because I think of all these little girls in their dresses. So what more can you ask," she said.Jan says those tears of joy are because she's seeing a little of herself in each girl wearing each dress.