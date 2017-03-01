FYI Philly: New Fashion

FYI PHILLY

Alicia Vitarelli checks out 3 boutiques covering everything from PJs to workout wear and designer fashion.

Alicia Vitarelli checks out 3 boutiques covering everything from PJs to workout wear and designer fashion.

Delsette

47 St Georges Rd (Suburban Square Shopping Center)
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-2757
shop@delsette.com
http://www.delsette.com/
https://www.facebook.com/delsetteworld/

Justin Jean PJs
https://www.justinjeanpjs.com/
https://www.facebook.com/JustinJeanPJs/
https://www.instagram.com/justinjeanpjs/
Sold at Savioni Boutique- New Hope, PA
http://www.savioniboutique.com/


Lululemon- The Local Fishtown
1424 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 423-4170
http://info.lululemon.com/stores/us/philadelphia/the-local-fishtown
https://www.facebook.com/lululemonFishtown/
