STYLE & FASHION

Latest beauty trend is facial freckle tattoos

EMBED </>More News Videos

If you have freckles, you should know that they are so coveted that some women pining for the tiny facial markers are having them tattooed to their faces. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
If you have freckles, you should know that they are so coveted that some women pining for the tiny facial markers are having them tattooed to their faces.

Each freckle is handmade and individually added.

The latest beauty trend is called "freckling" and was reportedly started by Montreal-based cosmetic tattoo artist Gabrielle Rainbow.

Rainbow says her first client was a friend who was tired of drawing freckles on her face with makeup.

She says initially they look a little swollen and kind of like bee stings, but when they settle in they look soft and fresh.

She charges $250 dolalrs for the freckles and they last about 2 years.

------
Related Topics:
fashionbeautybig talkerstrending
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STYLE & FASHION
FYI Philly: Kirna Zabete
FYI Philly: Made in Philly - Hair Stylist
FYI Philly: Blue Sole Shoes and Huntrs.com
FYI Philly: New Fashion
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Pepsi cutting 80 to 100 Philly-area jobs, blames beverage tax
Reward grows to $69K in Philadelphia cemetery vandalism
Protesters demand meeting at Sen. Toomey's new office
Suspect sought after women robbed in West Philly
76ers: Joel Embiid out for rest of the season
AccuWeather: Warm Wednesday then cooler temps
Yupping: Yoga meets cupping in new combo class
Show More
Phila. teacher slams school district with crowdfunded billboard
Stocks rise sharply, Dow over 21,000
AP Exclusive: Accountants in Oscar flub off the show
Academy apologizes for in memoriam mistake
NAACP seeks review in Center City building collapse
More News
Top Video
Pepsi cutting 80 to 100 Philly-area jobs, blames beverage tax
Suspect sought after women robbed in West Philly
Protesters demand meeting at Sen. Toomey's new office
Police: Wife killed husband after fight over burnt casserole
More Video