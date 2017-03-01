Latest beauty trend is facial freckle tattoos

If you have freckles, you should know that they are so coveted that some women pining for the tiny facial markers are having them tattooed to their faces.Each freckle is handmade and individually added.The latest beauty trend is called "freckling" and was reportedly started by Montreal-based cosmetic tattoo artist Gabrielle Rainbow.Rainbow says her first client was a friend who was tired of drawing freckles on her face with makeup.She says initially they look a little swollen and kind of like bee stings, but when they settle in they look soft and fresh.She charges $250 dolalrs for the freckles and they last about 2 years.------