STYLE & FASHION

Male garter belt promises to keep shirts tucked in

EMBED </>More News Videos

Women don't have the garter belt market cornered anymore. There's a new design, made just for men. (WPVI)

Women don't have the garter belt market cornered anymore. There's a new design, made just for men.

Are you sick of your shirt untucking and popping out of your pants?

An inventor from Slovenia has created the S-HOLDER, which promises to keep your shirt perfectly tucked!

It sort of looks like a male garter belt meets suspenders and works using adjustable side straps and clips that keep your shirt in place.

It claims your shirt stays perfectly tucked in even when you move! You clip the shirt to two elastic bands which are worn around the thighs and they pull the shirt down.

This is the brainchild of 21-year-old Nik Vene who says he came up with the idea because he hated having to re-tuck t all the time.

And it can be yours for $35.
Related Topics:
fashionfashionbig talkerstrendingmen's clothing
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STYLE & FASHION
First Lady Fashion: Melania Trump on Inauguration Day
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
Designer creates 'nude' underwear for every skin tone
FYI Philly: New Fashion Options
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Publicist: Actress Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
Celebrities react to death of Mary Tyler Moore
Man dies after dumbbell crashes through windshield on NJ Turnpike
Police: Child mauled by dog in Germantown
Road closures, SEPTA changes for Trump's visit to Philly Thursday
Security increases at GOP retreat day before Trump
Trump plans to suspend visas to 7 Muslim-majority countries, draft order shows
Show More
Trump moves to build border wall, cut sanctuary city funds
Kenney responds to Trump's sanctuary cities order
Large sinkhole opens up in Montco neighborhood (PHOTOS)
Man arrested, stolen dogs returned to Chester County home
Suspect charged in Chestnut Hill home invasion, sex assault
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Large sinkhole opens up in Montco neighborhood (PHOTOS)
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on Route 1 in Bucks Co.
Ambushed deliveryman speaks after returning fire in SW Philly
More Video