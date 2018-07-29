U.S. & WORLD

Vans reveals Van Gogh inspired shoes and clothing

Vans reveals Van Gogh inspired shoes and clothing.

A popular shoe brand is getting a little inspiration from Van Gogh.

Vans is partnering with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam for a collection of shoes and clothing based on the artists' most famous works.

Some of the pieces include sunflowers and his famous self-portrait.

The collection will be available to buy at the museum, the museum's website and the Vans website beginning in August.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the museum for restoration.

