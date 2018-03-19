  • LIVE VIDEO Update on missing St. Joe's student in Bermuda (Bernews.com)
FYI PHILLY

Insypr gear delivers fashionable socks with a positive message

EMBED </>More Videos

Meet a local man with a line of wearable inspiration. (WPVI)

Inspyr Gear
If you need a little motivation to get your fitness game going, Jeannette Reyes meets a local entrepreneur helping you start your day off on the right foot, and he has a pretty inspiring story too.
Inspyr | Facebook
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fashionFYI Phillyshoppingclothing
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
FYI Philly: Spring into Shape 2018 special
FYI PHILLY
FYI Philly: Infused Here is changing the way you shop for body products
FYI Philly's Spring into Shape Sweepstakes
FYI Philly: Spring into Shape 2018 special
FYI loves the Arts - The Philadelphia Orchestra celebrates Sergei Rachmaninoff
More FYI Philly
STYLE & FASHION
Retro Mickey Mouse gets high-fashion twist in Disney's latest collab
Oscars after-parties: What Hollywood wore to celebrate
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars red carpet
Rita Moreno's striking 1962 Oscars dress makes a comeback
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
$1K reward in search for St. Joseph's University student in Bermuda
Woman ID'd in deadly West Philadelphia triple shooting
$456M Powerball ticket sold in Lancaster County
Timeline of Allentown teen's journey to Mexico and back
16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, returns to Allentown
AccuWeather: Pleasant Today, Wet Snow Tuesday and Wednesday
Celebrities show support for Pennridge students serving detention
Package thief caught on camera in Philly
Show More
Another explosion injures 2 in Austin; cause unclear
Gravel spill wrecks 20 cars, injures dozens in Md.
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-295 in Gloucester Co.
Man, 32, stabbed in North Philadelphia home
Cirque du Soleil performer dies after fall
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Gravel spill wrecks 20 cars, injures dozens in Md.
$1K reward in search for St. Joseph's University student in Bermuda
Timeline of Allentown teen's journey to Mexico and back
More Video