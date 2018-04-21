Fatal crash closes Route 42 northbound in Bellmawr, New Jersey

Delays continue to take place on Route 42 due to a fatal crash in Camden County.New Jersey State Police confirm two people were killed in a crash involving a dump truck and a car around 4 a.m. near Route 55 in Bellmawr.The impact of the crash caused the dump truck to overturn.The highway has been closed for hours, due to the investigation.Police were letting some vehicles in the backup get by on the shoulder, but delays are expected in the area for quite some time.------