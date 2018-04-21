Fatal crash closes Route 42 northbound in Bellmawr, New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Fatal crash closes Route 42 northbound in Bellmawr, New Jersey. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on April 21, 2018. (WPVI)

BELLMAWR, N.J. (WPVI) --
Delays continue to take place on Route 42 due to a fatal crash in Camden County.

New Jersey State Police confirm two people were killed in a crash involving a dump truck and a car around 4 a.m. near Route 55 in Bellmawr.

The impact of the crash caused the dump truck to overturn.

The highway has been closed for hours, due to the investigation.

Police were letting some vehicles in the backup get by on the shoulder, but delays are expected in the area for quite some time.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newscrashcar crash
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 2 injured after shots fired into party crowd in North Philadelphia
Stolen dynamite recovered by authorities in Lancaster County
School aide accused of assaulting special needs student
Source: Nick Foles agrees to restructured contract with Eagles
Temple suspends frat after reports of sex assault, drinking, drugs
Vehicle catches fire after driver loses control, crashes into food truck
Driver killed after crashing into traffic light in Southwest Philadelphia
2 people killed in South Philadelphia house fire
Show More
Feed the Starving Children underway in Cherry Hill
FAA orders engine inspections of more jet engines
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
North Korea says it has suspended nuclear, missile testing
City finalizes Eagles' Super Bowl parade costs
More News