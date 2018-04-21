Fatal crash kills 2 on Route 42 northbound in Bellmawr, New Jersey

Route 42 northbound has been reopened after a fatal crash took place early Saturday morning in Camden County.New Jersey State Police confirm two people were killed in a crash around 3 a.m. near Route 55 in Bellmawr.According to police, a car was entering the northbound lanes of 42 from Route 55 when they crashed into a dump truck.The impact of the crash caused the dump truck to overturn, injuring the truck driver.Meanwhile, an SUV traveling northbound on 42 crashed into the overturned truck.The driver and a back seat passenger of that SUV died in the crash.Two other passengers were injured.The crash remains under investigation.------