Father of 43 children found beaten in Chicago home

EMBED </>More Videos

John Hearring -- known as Nicholas -- was discovered with head trauma in his upstairs apartment in the South Austin neighborhood. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WPVI) --
A 63-year-old father of 43 children was found beaten to death Sunday afternoon in his home on Chicago's West Side.

WLS-TV reports, the body of John Hearring -- known as Nicholas -- was discovered with head trauma in his upstairs apartment in the 1000-block of North Leamington Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood.

Multiple family members confirmed that he had 43 children.

Hearring was a long-time resident there and well-known in the neighborhood.
"He was the nicest man you'd ever want to meet. I don't get it. All this killing is so senseless and now they are targeting the elderly," said Gwen Bridgeforth, his daughter-in-law.

Police were investigating and had made no arrests Sunday.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
beating deathhomicide investigationu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Carson Wentz is married! See wedding photos
Vigil held for slain Philly developer, suspect charged with murder
Police: Man killed after answering front door in S. Philadelphia
Trump casts doubt on US intelligence, calls Putin's meddling denial 'strong'
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ray Emery drowns
Parents' warning after child locked inside washer
Road rage incident caught on camera in Coatesville
Show More
Stepfather of boy who died after allegedly hitting his head charged
Bodycam video released after man killed by Chicago police
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid Today, Strong Storms Tuesday
Horses moved from neighboring home due to North Phila. fire
CVS apologizes after managers call cops on black customer
More News