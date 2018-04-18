Debris from Southwest plane recovered in Berks County

BERNVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --A piece of the blown engine that forced the emergency landing of a Southwest Airlines jet in Philadelphia was found about 70 miles west of the city.
Now, investigators are reaching out to the public in case any more debris is found.
PHOTO: New picture from @ReadingEagle shows debris from #Southwest1380 in Berks County https://t.co/G9u1t8q1Mg pic.twitter.com/nsZWNCqWce— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) April 18, 2018
FBI taking photos of #Southwest1380 wreckage. @ReadingEagle pic.twitter.com/626PeyE4O6— Nicole C. Brambila (@nbrambila) April 18, 2018
The flight from New York to Dallas was over Berks County when an engine blew.
Some of the debris smashed a window, leaving a New Mexico woman, Jennifer Riordan, dead.
NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt said a piece of the engine covering was found in Bernville, Pa.
The NTSB has also noted that a fan blade from the engine was missing.
Anyone who locates possible debris from the plane is asked to contact the FBI's Allentown office at 610-433-6488.
