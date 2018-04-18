U.S. & WORLD

Debris from Southwest plane recovered in Berks County

EMBED </>More Videos

FBI asks public for info after Southwest plane debris found. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 12:30pm on April 18, 2018. (WPVI)

BERNVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A piece of the blown engine that forced the emergency landing of a Southwest Airlines jet in Philadelphia was found about 70 miles west of the city.

Now, investigators are reaching out to the public in case any more debris is found.


The flight from New York to Dallas was over Berks County when an engine blew.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 video: Search for Southwest jet debris in Berks Co. on April 18, 2018.



Some of the debris smashed a window, leaving a New Mexico woman, Jennifer Riordan, dead.

EMBED More News Videos

New Mexico mourns bank executive killed on Southwest plane. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 17, 2018.



NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt said a piece of the engine covering was found in Bernville, Pa.

The NTSB has also noted that a fan blade from the engine was missing.

Anyone who locates possible debris from the plane is asked to contact the FBI's Allentown office at 610-433-6488.

EMBED More News Videos

1 dead after jet blows an engine; woman nearly sucked out. Dann Cuellar reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 17, 2018.



------
