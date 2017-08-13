Federal authorities open civil rights case into Charlottesville

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2300920" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Virginia's governor has declared a state of emergency in response to a white nationalist rally that is expected to draw up to 6,000 people.

Federal law enforcement authorities have started a civil rights investigation into a deadly car crash in Charlottesville that left one protestor dead and several others injured.The FBI said in a statement late Saturday that it is collecting facts and evidence in an ongoing investigation.Heather Heyer died when a car rammed into a group of people who were protesting the presence of white supremacists who had gathered in the city for a rally.The car's driver, James Alex Fields Jr. was charged with second-degree murder and other counts. He could also face federal charges, depending on the outcome of the FBI's investigation.----------