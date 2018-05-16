Feds to probe sex abuse claims at New Jersey women's prison

TRENTON, N.J. --
The U.S. Department of Justice has started an investigation into reports of sexual abuse at a women's prison in New Jersey.

The probe will focus on the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Hunterdon County.

In the last two years, eight prison employees have been charged with sexually abusing inmates. Last week, a former senior officer at the prison was convicted of counts including sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, and official misconduct.

The federal investigation will review whether conditions at the prison violate inmates' constitutional rights.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newssex abuseprisonjail
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News