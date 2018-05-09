Feds: White man wanted hit man to kill black neighbor, hang body, burn cross on lawn

Brandon Lecroy (Spartanburg County Detention Center via AP)

HODGES, S.C. --
A white South Carolina man offered $500 to a supposed hit man to kill his black neighbor, hang his body from a tree and burn a cross on his lawn - but the hit man was really an undercover officer, federal prosecutors say.

Brandon Lecroy was arrested last month after he gave the man a $100 down payment and told him he might have more people to kill later, according to an affidavit unsealed after Lecroy was indicted Tuesday.

Lecroy found the "hit man" through a white supremacist group, authorities said.

Lecroy sent the undercover officer pictures of the neighbor he wanted killed in the small town of Hodges in Greenwood County, according to court papers. Hodges is about 85 miles west of Columbia.

The affidavit did not explain why Lecroy allegedly wanted to kill his neighbor, but he did tell the officer "$500 and he's a ghost."
Lecroy, 32, has been sent for a mental exam, according to court papers. He's charged with murder for hire and solicitation to commit a crime of violence. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

An email to his federal public defender was not immediately returned.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murder for hireu.s. & worldracismSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man injured after daytime shooting in Tioga-Nicetown
Police: Victim sexually assaulted by man she met on Whisper
SUV sought in connection with Del. homicide found
Police: Up to 7 girls could be buried in Michigan woods
Driver shot at after honking horn in Feasterville
Trump: 3 Americans held by NK on way back to US
DA: Trooper's shooting of man in Walmart lot was justified
Hard Rock granted casino license in Atlantic City
Show More
Philly leaders push for medical marijuana grower permit
Council Rock North High School brawl caught on video
Victim fatally shot in Parkside section of Philly
Fishtown wedding venue abruptly shuts down
Police officers honored for heroism in NE Philadelphia
More News