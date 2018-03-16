Fiery crash between truck and SUV at Germantown thrift store

Chopper 6 was over the aftermath of a fiery crash at a business in Germantown on March 16, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
First responders were on the scene of a fiery two-vehicle crash in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday at a garage entrance to the Bargain Thrift Store in the 4500 block of Germantown Avenue.

Chopper 6 was over the aftermath of the crash, which appeared to have happened as a truck coming out of the garage collided with an SUV and burst into flames.

Firefighters were pouring water on the vehicles, both of which were charred and heavily damaged.

The rear part of the truck was still in the garage. The front part was out on the sidewalk in contact with the front of the SUV.

There was no immediate word on what led to the collision or the number or extent of injuries, if any.


