A fiery explosion at a barricade scene in Connecticut injured up to eight police officers.North Haven officials say the blast happened at a barn behind a home Wednesday night while police were negotiating with a man who had taken his wife hostage.The officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.North Haven police have not said whether the suspect is in custody, describing it as "an active, ongoing scene."Town officials say the wife escaped before the explosion.Residents near the home said on the police department's Facebook page that they heard the blast and felt their own homes shake. Additional police rushed to the scene as the fire raged, and sounds of smaller explosions also were heard.------