POWERBALL

$456M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania

EMBED </>More Videos

Winning Powerball tickets sold in Pa. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on March 18, 2018. (WPVI)

A ticket sold in Pennsylvania has won the $456.7-million Powerball jackpot.

The winning numbers of Saturday night's drawing were 22, 57, 59, 60, 66, and the Powerball was 7. The Power Play was 2X.

The ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot worth an estimated $456.7 million - a $273.9 million cash value. It is the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball game history.

The exact location of where the winning ticket was sold has not been released as of yet.

Three tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing. The tickets were sold in California, Missouri and Texas.
Meanwhile, $377-million is up for grabs in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financepennsylvania newspowerballlottery
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POWERBALL
Judge lets Powerball winner keep identity private
20-year-old wins $451 million Mega Millions drawing
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar to combined $1 billion
Powerball climbs list of largest jackpots in history
More powerball
PERSONAL FINANCE
How to get your share of $1.1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds
What's The Deal: Are millennials saving enough to retire?
Consumer Reports: Why you should file your taxes early
Why one major bank is refunding more than $330 million
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Missing Allentown girl 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico
AccuWeather: Sunny Sunday, wintry mix for Tuesday
Explosives found inside Elsmere home for 4th time
Fire forces bride to find new venue on wedding day
Villanova advances to Sweet 16
Mother seeks help in finding son's killer one year later
Suspect sought for apparent road rage murder in Deptford Twp.
U-Haul crashes into police car, injures 2 officers
Show More
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Thousand Oaks mall
Man, 21, critical after shooting in North Philadelphia
Deadly crash involving stolen minivan in Upper Bern Township
Source: RB LeGarrette Blount signs one-year, $2M deal with Lions
3 men arrested after fleeing traffic stop in Marple Township
More News
Top Video
Villanova advances to Sweet 16
Mother seeks help in finding son's killer one year later
Action News Update
Fire forces bride to find new venue on wedding day
More Video