Citizens Bank responds to paycheck delay complaints

Citizens Bank is responding to numerous complaints that customers are not receiving their paychecks.Customers have been contacting Action News about the issue throughout the morning.In a statement, Citizens Bank blames "a vendor processing issue," which is causing delays in transactions posting to customer accounts.The statement also indicates there are issues impacting "multiple financial institutions," though there was no word as to which institutions may also be impacted.Action News is working to obtain further details.Here is the full statement from Citizens Bank:------