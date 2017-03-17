PERSONAL FINANCE

Citizens Bank responds to paycheck delay complaints

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Citizens Bank is responding to numerous complaints that customers are not receiving their paychecks.

Customers have been contacting Action News about the issue throughout the morning.

In a statement, Citizens Bank blames "a vendor processing issue," which is causing delays in transactions posting to customer accounts.

The statement also indicates there are issues impacting "multiple financial institutions," though there was no word as to which institutions may also be impacted.

Action News is working to obtain further details.

Here is the full statement from Citizens Bank:

"Due to a vendor processing issue affecting multiple financial institutions, customers are seeing a delay in transactions posting to their accounts. We appreciate the patience of our customers as we work with our vendor to resolve this issue."

------
Related Topics:
financephiladelphia newscitizens bank
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PERSONAL FINANCE
Will mortgage rates rise? What to know about Fed rate hike
Freebie Friday
Today's Tip and Consumer Extra
First Freebie Friday of March!
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
2 homes go up in flames in Avalon, NJ
1 dead after house fire in Pemberton, Burlington Co.
Tillerson: Pre-emptive military action against N. Korea an option
Man shot and dragged by minivan in Overbrook
2nd child dies after Pa. fire blamed on hoverboard
Massive fire erupts in downtown Raleigh, NC
Freight train crashes into car in Tioga-Nicetown
Show More
AccuWeather: Tracking an Unsettled Weekend
1 man in custody after double stabbing in Center City
EMT run over, killed by man driving stolen ambulance
Boy, 5, choked by dog pulling on scarf in Warrington
Dog with half a face finds home in New Jersey
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos