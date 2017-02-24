PERSONAL FINANCE

Consumer Extra: Save Money at Whole Foods

EMBED </>More News Videos

Nydia Han has your Consumer Extra and tips on how to save while shopping at Whole Foods. (WPVI)

By
How about 6 simple tips on how to save money at Whole Foods?

Kiplinger compiled this list:

Number one: Opt for the house brand. The quality of Whole Foods' 365 Everyday Value house brand is as good as national brands.

Number two: Shop the frequent sales. You may be able to find week-long national sales on top of weekend and one-day flash sales.

Number three: Buy only what you need. In many cases, whether it's bread or a head of cabbage, an employee will hand-cut just the portion you want instead of requiring you to buy the whole thing.

Number four: Stock up and save. You can net a 10% discount for buying certain products by the case rather than in individual bottles or packages.

Number five: Pick the right night to shop. Whole Foods offers specials on food and drinks on certain days of the week.

And Number six: Use the Whole Foods Kids' Club. Every time you take your kids with you to the store, stop at Customer Service to pick up a Kids' Club Coupon good for a complimentary organic apple, 100% Organic fruit leather, or natural animal crackers.

Whole Foods also offers free Kids' Club cooking classes, art activities, and other educational workshops on a monthly basis.
Related Topics:
financeconsumershoppingsave money
Load Comments
PERSONAL FINANCE
Best cell plan for your lifestyle
President's Day Edition of Freebie Friday
Consumer Extra: Best Brew, Wireless iPhone Charging
Valentine's Day Edition of Freebie Friday
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Girl, father at center of Amber Alert found after Pa. crash
Fmr. CB West football coach Mike Pettine Sr. dies
Hotly contested NJ Pinelands natural gas pipeline approved
2 hurt in fire at Ramada Inn in Vineland, N.J.
76ers rookie Ben Simmons won't play this season
Evesham Twp. police seek man who performed lewd act
Bill Cosby won't face a barrage of accusers at his trial
Show More
Trump renews attacks on media amid news of FBI-White House contact
School bus and truck crash head-on in Lower Merion
Boy, 13, struck after 2 vehicles crash in Lawncrest
Action News Investigation: Web of alleged local prostitution dens
Children discover man's body under Upper Darby bridge
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
2 hurt in fire at Ramada Inn in Vineland, N.J.
Malaysia: Deadly nerve agent killed Kim Jong Un's half brother
Action News Investigation: Web of alleged local prostitution dens
More Video