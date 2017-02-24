How about 6 simple tips on how to save money at Whole Foods?Kiplinger compiled this list:Number one: Opt for the house brand. The quality of Whole Foods' 365 Everyday Value house brand is as good as national brands.Number two: Shop the frequent sales. You may be able to find week-long national sales on top of weekend and one-day flash sales.Number three: Buy only what you need. In many cases, whether it's bread or a head of cabbage, an employee will hand-cut just the portion you want instead of requiring you to buy the whole thing.Number four: Stock up and save. You can net a 10% discount for buying certain products by the case rather than in individual bottles or packages.Number five: Pick the right night to shop. Whole Foods offers specials on food and drinks on certain days of the week.And Number six: Use the Whole Foods Kids' Club. Every time you take your kids with you to the store, stop at Customer Service to pick up a Kids' Club Coupon good for a complimentary organic apple, 100% Organic fruit leather, or natural animal crackers.Whole Foods also offers free Kids' Club cooking classes, art activities, and other educational workshops on a monthly basis.